Saturday's Ice Storm fills stores with preppers

Grocery stores were busy on Saturday as people prepped for the ice storm ahead.

"Well I came and picked up a few things. And I got my candles out and I got all my lights and everything out already so I'm case we need it," said Francis Hatch.

"Just coming in and getting stuff for the kids. Making sure we have enough food and non-perishable stuff and some other things, drinks and what not. Other than that I don't know we got just milk, sodas and stuff like that. Just make sure we got enough to get through the storm until Monday or Tuesday," said Tyler Closson.

Make sure you have what you need to avoid having to go out during the storm on Sunday.