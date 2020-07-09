Sappi to lay off dozens of employees at Westbrook mill

Sappi North America is laying off dozens of employees at its Westbrook mill, state lawmakers announced Thursday.

The lawmakers, who represent Westbrook, said Sappi is permanently shutting down Paper Machine 9 and the majority of the energy complex at its mill.

Shutting down the paper machine will result in 75 layoffs, the lawmakers said.

"This is terrible news for these hardworking employees, their families, and our whole community. So many of our neighbors have been hurt by our current public health and economic crisis. For these layoffs to be announced now feels particularly harrowing," Sen. Cathy Breen said in a statement.

While the paper machine is being shut down, the lawmakers said the mill will remain operational.

They urged affected workers to reach out to them for assistance working with the Maine Department of Labor.