Santa visits young and old at Phillips-Strickland House

Santa Clause visited the Phillips-Strickland House in Bangor this morning.

It was a magical visit for those young and old.

Santa's been making his list and checking it twice. Luckily all those at Phillips-Strickland House are not naughty but nice.

Every week for the past two years, a group of children have been visiting with residents.

A resident says, "This little guy is precious. This is Lewis."

Lewis's mother has been bringing him to the program for a few months.

She says, "He was really shy at first, but now he's really come out of his shell. Marilyn and Hazel are his two favorite ladies. That's why we sit in between them."

Some residents say this is their way of getting to be a grandparent.

Samantha Hayes, Organizer of the program says, "We started with just younger kids, and now it's evolved, and we've had some home school parents join us, so some older kids are coming. Like we have a few here today that like to come, too, and that's been nice because they play like some board games and stuff that the younger kids can't do. A lot of them look forward to it every week, too, coming in and seeing the kids."