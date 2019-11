Reindeer will get a rest in Rockland this week.

Santa Claus will arrive in Rockland Harbor by boat.

He's due to arrive at noon Friday aboard a U.S. Coast guard ship.

It's part of the city's annual Festival of Lights.

Santa will join a downtown ribbon cutting to open the holiday shopping season.

Friday night he'll be at his workshop in Mildred Merrill Park for the lighting of the lobster trap tree at six.

For a complete list of events, head to rocklandmainstreet.org