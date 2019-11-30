Santa shows up at Broadway Dysarts for Pine Tree Camp

Families in the Bangor area gathered at Dysart's on Broadway to enjoy breakfast with Santa...

Kids were able to meet Santa, have some breakfast, and decorate cookies while getting into the holiday spirit.

All proceeds benefit the Pine Tree Camp which helps Maine kids with disabilities attend the camp.

"So this is really about making a local impact,” says Tyler Carey, from Donor Relations, Pine Tree Society. “A lot of the kids here, they probably go to school or live in communities and groups with campers who attend Pine Tree Camp, so it's really just all about coming together as a community and giving back to people that live near you and are part of your community."

No camper is ever turned away because of fundraisers like this one.

