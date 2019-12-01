Santa run helps raise funds for Beth Wright Cancer Center

Folks grabbed their Santa hats and put on their running shoes for the 9th annual Santa 5K.

Runners of all ages came out to the walk/run-in that has been a tradition over the years to help benefit different organizations.

This year all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center.

The organization helps area residents who are or have been affected by cancer.

"Oh, well, I think it's just such a worthy cause,” says Robert Abrams, a participant. “The Beth Wright Center just does so much for the people in our area of Washington County and of course this county so I wouldn't miss it."

"This is a fundraiser for the Beth Wright Center, “says Michael Reisman, the Exc. Dir. of the Beth Wright Cancer Center. “It's also a way for people to get out on a Sunday morning in December and enjoy a nice, cool, crisp day."

For those who’d like to donate, you can head to bethwrightcancercenter.org

