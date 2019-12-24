Santa came early for families at EMMC

Santa brought five very special gifts a couple of days before Christmas.

Five newborns at Eastern Maine Medical Center were dressed festively for the holiday Tuesday morning.

A woman on staff sews the stockings and hats for the little ones.

The nurses wrap them up all comfy and warm to bring some holiday cheer.

Ally Leary, a nurse on the OBGYN Floor says, "It is a magical time to have a baby. Of course, our wish is that they could all go home and have Christmas at home with their new baby but this is a good way to keep the magic around and the Christmas magic going and they really tend to love it."

This is the second year the nurses have done this.

