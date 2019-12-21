Santa arrives in Charleston

Kids in Charleston got quite the visit from Santa Saturday.

The local fire department held their 11th annual Santa Ride.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were there sporting a new sleigh this year as they went door to door delivering gifts.

Firefighters say they put in hours of work into the sleigh's construction.

But, they say seeing the smiles on kids' faces when the show up makes it all worth it.

"It's fun. It's fun for the kids. It gives them something to look forward to. We get a lot out of it just seeing the smiles from the kids," said David Johndro of the Charleston Fire Department.

We're told more than 100 gifts were given out Saturday.