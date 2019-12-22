'Santa Express' is perfect family fun for the holidays

Santa's Snowbird Express in Unity is taking kids and their families on a holiday outing.

"I think it brings a lot of Christmas spirit to the community. Kids are taken back by it," said Joe Kelley, Unity Station Agent.

Those on the train get a sweet treat as well as a surprise visit from the North Pole.

"It's wonderful, I enjoy that so much cause their eyes get big and they get shy and sometimes they find a way to speak and really just enjoy the day," said Julie Smith, a volunteer.

For full details and to purchase tickets for their final rides on December 23rd, visit belfastandmooseheadlakerail.org.