A Sangerville man is charged with sex crimes against a child.

Authorities say Michael LaChapelle was babysitting the six-year-old girl when he touched her in a sexual manner.

Police say when they interviewed LaChapelle, he admitted he had been drinking and did do the things the child reported.

Lachapelle's being held on $1,000 bail.

He is charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.