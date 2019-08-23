Sangerville firefighter killed in crash, another man seriously injured

STONEHAM, Maine (WABI) A Sangerville firefighter was killed in a crash in Oxford County Thursday.
Authorities say 22-year-old Justin Gerickont was driving a garbage truck on Route 5 in Stoneham.
They say he was entering a left hand turn and left the roadway on the opposite side of the road, rolling the truck on its side.
The truck then struck a tree.
30-year-old Jason Downs of Solon was with him in the truck and was seriously injured.
Police say Gerickont was not wearing a seatbelt.
The truck is owned by BDS Waste Disposal of Detroit.
The crash remains under investigation