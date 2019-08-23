Sangerville firefighter killed in crash, another man seriously injured

A Sangerville firefighter was killed in a crash in Oxford County Thursday.

Authorities say 22-year-old Justin Gerickont was driving a garbage truck on Route 5 in Stoneham.

They say he was entering a left hand turn and left the roadway on the opposite side of the road, rolling the truck on its side.

The truck then struck a tree.

30-year-old Jason Downs of Solon was with him in the truck and was seriously injured.

Police say Gerickont was not wearing a seatbelt.

The truck is owned by BDS Waste Disposal of Detroit.

The crash remains under investigation