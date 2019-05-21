Woman injured in Sangerville crash Tuesday

One woman was badly hurt in a crash in Sangerville Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Douty Hill Road for a single vehicle crash.

Authorities believe the woman, who was alone in the vehicle, was going too fast, lost control, and went off the road.

"Come around a corner, she got sideways and ended up in a telephone pole. Very severe accident. She was trapped in there. Had Dover Fire show up and they extricated her. She seemed to be alert and awake when they took her to the ambulance," said Sangerville Fire Chief, Jerry Rush.

The chief says the woman was wearing her seatbelt.

She was taken to Mayo Regional Hospital and was expected to be flown to Bangor Tuesday evening.