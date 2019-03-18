Sangerville business owner offers random act of kindness for Charleston family

It all started as a simple Facebook post.

Now, a Sangerville business owner has turned a way to drum up new business into a way to make a difference in a Charleston family's lives.

Madilyn Tatlock is a fun-loving, smiley 7-year-old from Charleston who loves butterflies and painting.

But at 18 months old, she was diagnosed with a debilitating disease.

She says, "I have muscular dystrophy. It's something where my muscles don't work like you guys'. If I didn't have this, I wouldn't be able to do as much stuff as I can do now."

Madilyn has FSH, a type of muscular dystrophy typically seen in adults. For now, she can still walk and occasionally run around, but her parents say that won't be the case forever.

She was recently told she needed an electric wheelchair.

Amy Tatlock, Madilyn's mother says, "When you're a parent, you're worried about your kids going to college. You worry about stuff like that. You don't think about putting a wheelchair ramp on your house."

Melting snow and rain turns the family's driveway into a muddy mess, making it very difficult for Madilyn to move around.

That's where Brian Howard, owner of Gordon Contracting, comes in.

For the company's one year anniversary on Facebook, he decided to do something special.

He says, "Mud season is coming, everybody's driveway is a wreck. Maybe I'll give away a paved driveway."

Madilyn's mom entered the contest and commented on the Facebook post how wonderful it would be to win for her daughter.

Howard says, "She included a picture of her, and she mentioned that she is in a wheelchair and access is an issue. We had to do something for her."

Tatlock says, "Out of the blue, my speaker started playing a song, 'God Will Take Caare of You,' and at that exact same moment, he put on there, 'Don't worry about it. We'll take care of the driveway and the ramp for your daughter."

Madilyn has a message for the man whose kindness means the whole world to her and her family, "It's going to make life easier for me so that I can do more stuff at home. Thank you for doing this. It means a lot for me."

Madilyn's father also has FSH.

His symptoms are likely to on-set in the next few years causing him to be wheelchair bound as well.

Howard plans to get the project done for the family this spring.

As for the Gordon Contracting Facebook contest, there hasn't been a winner. So, there's still a chance for someone to get a free driveway.