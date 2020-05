Police are looking for a silver Toyota Camry involved in a hit-and-run with a juvenile on a bike around 8 p.m. Saturday on Pioneer Avenue.

According to police, the car is believed to have damage to the passenger side and is possibly leaking fluid.

The suspect was seen heading west on Washington Street.

Police have not released any information on the juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sanford Police at (207) 324-3644.