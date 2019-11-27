Sanford identifies city worker killed hanging Christmas decorations

The city of Sanford has identified the worker killed when he was run over by a city vehicle Monday afternoon.

City Manager Steven Buck said William Thyng, 71, was hanging Christmas decorations with another city employee on Main Street in Springvale at the time of the incident.

Further details of Thyng's death were not released.

Buck said Thyng worked seasonally for the city for seven years.

"He was an exceptional worker. Very positive, very upbeat. Everyone loved Bill," Buck said.

Buck said the Maine Department of Labor and Maine State Police are investigating.

Buck said the city vehicle has been impounded and will undergo a complete inspection to determined what happened.

Counseling services have been provided to city staff who knew Thyng, Buck said.