Sanford apartment fire displaces 24 people, injures three

Two residents and a firefighter were injured in an apartment fire in Sanford on Friday.

Local fire officials and emergency response crews responded to the Washington Street apartment building at about 8 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a victim inside the apartment where the fire started and another in the stairwell of the building.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.

The firefighter is being treated for minor injuries.

The Red Cross is helping 24 residents who have been displaced due to structure damage.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.