Sanford Bonanza Steakhouse closing after 35 years in business

The Bonanza Steakhouse in Sanford will close its doors later this month due to the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on business.

The owner said sales have fallen as low as 15% of what they would normally be for eight weeks.

“Our guest count during that period of time has dropped by 85%, which is a mind-boggling number,” owner Geoff Titherington said

Gov. Janet Mills’ announcement on Monday that restaurants in York County, where Sanford is located, can reopen on Wednesday to dine-in service was not enough to keep the doors open.

The Sanford Bonanza has been in business for 35 years. It's final day open will be June 30.