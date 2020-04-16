Sam's Club offers 'Hero Hours' for healthcare workers and first responders.

BANGOR, ME (WABI) - Sam’s Club is extending its special shopping hours to include healthcare workers and first responders.
They’re calling it Hero Hours.
Sundays from 8-10 AM has usually been reserved for Sam's Club employees.
Now those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak will be able to shop then, too.
Sam’s Club says this is a way to both protect people and to say ‘thank you.’
All shoppers entering the stores will be provided with a mask for safety.
Sam's Club also provides special shopping hours Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.