Sam's Club offers 'Hero Hours' for healthcare workers and first responders.

Sam’s Club is extending its special shopping hours to include healthcare workers and first responders.

They’re calling it Hero Hours.

Sundays from 8-10 AM has usually been reserved for Sam's Club employees.

Now those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak will be able to shop then, too.

Sam’s Club says this is a way to both protect people and to say ‘thank you.’

All shoppers entering the stores will be provided with a mask for safety.

Sam's Club also provides special shopping hours Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems.