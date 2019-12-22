'Sam the Bottle Man' delivers toys to kids at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital

A South Portland boy delivered on his promise Friday by delivering thousands of dollars worth of toys to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital.

Sam Rideout, 11, is known as "Sam the Bottle Man." He has spent the last three holiday seasons collecting cans and bottles to raise money to buy toys for children at BBCH.

This year, Sam set a goal of $10,000 and raised $16,000.

"It feels amazing. The feeling of knowing the other kids get to have a better holiday in the hospital. It makes me feel pretty good," Sam said.

He bought the toys on Thursday and delivered them Friday morning.