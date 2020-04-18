Salvation Army sees increase in demands for meals

Across the state many food pantries have seen an increase in demand amid the coronavirus, The Salvation Army on South Park in Bangor is no different. In the last month they have started handing out to-go meals seven days a week. More than 45-hundred meals have left their facility in that time.

“We’ve been very surprised about the amount of people who have reached out to us," said Captain Rebecca Kirk of The Salvation Army.

With their small group of volunteers, the Salvation Army has also been able to help more than 300 people with groceries. It’s a service they’re happy to provide, especially for those that cannot leave their homes.

“If you’re opening your refrigerator or your pantry and you don’t have what you need, we want to make sure that you get what you need," Kirk said. "So, come to the Salvation Army. Allow us to be there for you right now. Don’t have extra stress in your life that you don’t need.”

Meals are being served from 11:45 to 1:00 daily at the South Park Street location. They do ask that if you are picking up a meal, send only one person from your household.

“If you come and say you need three meals, then we’re obviously going to give you those three males so that people can stay home and stay safe.“

Kirk says that even in a time when many are tired and discouraged, she says staff has seen the compassion from the community. They’ve even started a bulletin board where they are posting all the “thank you” notes they’ve received. They say it brightens their day knowing that what they’re doing is making a difference.

“When we are in crisis and depression and worry, it can be hard in those moments to say 'thank you.' So, when people from the broader community are seeing that and acknowledging that, I think it helps lift all of us up together.“

Donations are being accepted online. For more information on how to help visit their website nnesalvationarmy.org.

