Rockland Salvation Army giving out fresh food four days a week

The Salvation Army in Rockland is providing thousands of meals to neighbors in need. Food boxes are available every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

In addition, fresh food is available from Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

There's typically fruits, vegetables, bread, pastry and deli items. It's available on a first come, first served basis. No appointment or paperwork is required.

Pick up is located at 27 Payne Avenue in Rockland.

The program has provided more than 2,000 meals since mid-March. Volunteers say they've seen an increased demand for the service due to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus.