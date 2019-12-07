Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign in Aroostook County

If you’ve done any holiday shopping you’ve probably heard the familiar sound of the bell as you’ve entered the store.

The annual Salvation Army kettle campaign has kicked off.

This yearly fundraiser has been a gift that’s kept giving throughout the entire year.

Bonnie Pratt is spending her day ringing the bell outside the Presque Isle Walmart.

“I love to meet people, I love to talk to people and whether they give or not that doesn’t matter to me, I like to see people and sometime just stop and chat a few minutes with them,” said Pratt.

Pratt began volunteering to be a bell ringer four years ago.

“Last year was a banner year for us raising $70,000 which as just amazing because the previous year was $55,000 so it was a big jump and this year we lowered the goal because the less of the week so our goal is 60 thousand this year,” said Pastor Frank Nataluk of the Salvation Army.

The money raised during the kettle campaign helps people in The County throughout the year.

“Oil, electric, other heating sources, we do wood for people or pellets, so the money stretches far, helps us to feed people here with our soup kitchen that we have once a week and our food pantry that we have four days a week, just unique situations that we normally can’t help this money helps us to help people,” said Nataluk.

Despite the chilly temperatures, Pratt says no matter the weather it’s worth volunteering for the Salvation Army.

“Last Friday I had two teenage girls walk up to me and said, they got me a hot chocolate, it was so cold and one of them said she was a military brat for six years and she said I never forgot what they did for my father, that kind of thing touches me, this isn’t a sales pitch it’s a heart pitch, the kindness out of those two teenage girls, every year I have one or two things happen that make me want to come back and those girls touched me this year,” said Pratt.

The kettle campaign wraps up on Christmas Eve.