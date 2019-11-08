Salvation Army in Bangor holding toy drive

It's that time of year where you can help make sure families in need have gifts under the Christmas tree.

This weekend, the Salvation Army of Bangor is teaming up with Walmart to collect toys.

Saturday morning at nine, they'll be at the Bangor and the Brewer Walmarts for their Fill A Truck Toy Drive.

They'll be out there until 6pm.

They say it's one way they can help others give back.

"I cannot even begin to express the appreciation these families have. I know sometimes we're not sure how it's going to be received or we think, you know, somethings gonna happ...no! These families are blown away to tears when they're able to open a bag and see the gifts that their kids really want for Christmas. It's just genuine appreciation, and we just love it," said Captain Rebecca Kirk.

They will also have their Red Kettles out at the toy drives this weekend.

Even pocket change adds up and means so much to them.

They say you'll start to see the Red Kettles out at stores more as we get closer to the holidays.

