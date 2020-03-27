Salvation Army branches offering food and other services

All branches of Maine's Salvation Army are now closed to the public, but emergency services are still available by appointment. The organization is also offering bags of food or meals to go.

The Augusta branch has 20 to 30 food bags for those who may need them.

The Salvation Army is also offering home delivery for those 60 years and older or for anyone with young children at home.

"The people we're serving should just not be out. They're older, they're sick, they have multiple kids, or small kids, or babies, and they should be staying home. The best way to do that is to bring the food to them," said Capt. Scott Murray with the Salvation Army.

To find out which services are available in your area, contact your local Salvation Army branch.