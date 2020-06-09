Salvation Army Soup Kitchen receives large donation

The Salvation Army Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen in Bangor has recieved a sizable donation.

Central Maine Moving and Storage held a furniture auction with its employees raising close to 27-hundred dollars for the Salvation Army.

The Masonic Rising Virtue Lodge matched one thousand dollars of the donation, bringing the total to almost 37-hundred dollars.

The soup kitchen has been feeding 200 people a day out of their cantina truck in their parking lot, almost double what they offered before the pandemic began.

Both organizations took a tour of the soup kitchen today before presenting the check.

"It is a morale boost for us." says Captain Rebecca Kirk of the Salvation Army. "I think our staff is tired at this point. Getting that phone call there was just a celebration in our building that someone saw what we were doing, saw the need that we had, and just spontaneously met it. Its just really wonderful."

Ryan Buttice, General Manager of Central Maine Moving and Storage, was glad to see the behind-the-scenes operations.

"To feed two hundred people a day, I think it's just incredible what these folks are doing. These guys are the hope."

Central Moving and Storage has also issued a friendly challenge to other businesses to donate what they can to charity.