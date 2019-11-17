Salvation Army celebrates 128 years of the kettle kick off

The Salvation Army kicked off their holiday season this weekend at Market Basket in Biddeford.

This is the 128th year that the Salvation Army has been putting out kettles.

The Biddeford town mayor, spoke at the kettle kickoff and a band of brass players played familiar holiday tunes.

New this year, is a new way to help out, you can now pay and donate with your phone.

"We are trying to reach out to everybody this year, and a lot of times people want to give and they say we just don't have any money," says Bryan Smith, Major of the Salvation Army. "So this year, the Salvation Army has decided with our national headquarters that we'll be able to make Google and Apple Pay available to people."

Their unit has a goal of raising 55 thousand dollars by the end of this year.

They also want to remind people that the Salvation Army is not just open for the holidays...they are open year-round.

