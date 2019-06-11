Safety tips to remember while on traveling on vacation

The FBI is investigating a sixth death of an American tourist in the Dominican Republic.

We spoke with a travel expert about what people should keep in mind when traveling.

"We've been here for 20 years. We've always been a local company. "

As owner of All About Travel in Bangor, Dee-Anne McDonald says safety is something she talks about with every client.

"We try to tell people the exact same thing wherever they go."

She says the deaths of American tourists in the Dominican Republic have made people she speaks with nervous, but people should always be mindful of potentially dangerous situations.

"We don't tell people not to go. We just don't have any answers. We don't know what happened, and until people do, they're uneasy about whether they should go there or not. So, we have a lot of requests now on other locations. Punta Cana hasn't been requested in about two weeks."

When it comes to staying safe while traveling, she says often people feel like no rules apply because they are on vacation.

"Beautiful, tropical and yes, they feel safe. But you still have to be logical. You can see the beautiful beaches at night, and you can hear the waves, but it's just not a good idea for someone, especially a woman, to be down on the beach at one o'clock in the morning walking in the dark. Take your husband, take your friend."

So, remember...

No one should go out alone after dark on the beach.

Don't wander around secluded areas alone.

Stay in well lit areas.

Don't go back to the room without a buddy.

Pick a common meeting spot every day.

Sign up for WiFi when you arrive.

If it doesn't feel right, don't keep going.

Do not book actual tours before you leave. Wait until you get to the resort.

She says to also discuss a safety plan with your entire group, kids included, before you go.

"If you're lost, then ask somebody in a uniform. Like a resort uniform. And watch out for the time share people."

McDonald says they always thoroughly research any resort or destination she sends her clients to.

She suggests that for anyone before booking a trip.

