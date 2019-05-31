Safety officials urge caution during yard sale season

It's spring cleaning season and along with that comes yard sales.

If you want to host a yard sale, many cities and towns require permits to hold a yard sale.

You'll need to check with your town office for one of those.

For those stopping to make someone else's trash your treasure safety officials want to remind you to be careful.

Make sure you are checking both ways before crossing the street and using extreme caution with young children.

Brewer Chief of Police, Jason Moffitt says, "Just really use common sense. Traffic laws apply. So, if you're not allowed to park on the side of the road during a regular weekday or weekend then you're not allowed to just because there's a yard sale there either. The other thing, for motorists, slow down when you see a yard sale going on especially when there are a lot of vehicles parked there because people will tend to dart out in traffic."

Also be aware of blocking in other vehicles at your yard sale stops and always be aware of your surroundings.