Safety Tips for your pets during 4th of July celebrations

Many pets are afraid of fireworks and run off during fireworks displays out of panic.

There are steps you can take this 4th of July to make sure that doesn't happen, like making sure you have your dog on a leash, or finding out from neighbors when they'll be lighting their fireworks off, and planning accordingly.

But the best course of action is to simply not bring them around fireworks at all.

"Keep your dogs at home on the 4th of July," said Don Hanson, Co-owner of Green Acres Kennels in Bangor. " Don't take them to the fireworks. Don't take them to the parade. For many it's going to be to much. If you've got a dog that you know is afraid of fireworks, find the quietest spot in your house, go downstairs and sit there with them. Feel free to reassure them, and have a happy 4th of July, but make sure it's wonderful for your dogs and cats too."