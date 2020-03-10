'Safety Net' play comes to local theatre

A new play coming to the Penobscot Theatre focuses on a small-town fire captain in the face of the opioid epidemic.

We don't want to give too much away, but we can tell you the play 'Safety Net' is about the first female fire captain in a town in Alabama.

She finds herself on the "front lines" of the community's opioid crisis.

The Penobscot Theatre Company is teaming up with the Maine Science Festival again this year to put on the show.

They're using this play as a way to spark conversation by inviting experts to talk about the opioid issue.

Kathryn Ravenscraft, Executive Director of Penobscot Theatre Company, said, "We really hope people join us for those pre-show and post-show talks so that they can be part of learning about what's happening in terms of solutions for our community and maybe be part of finding solutions."

Ravenscraft says this show may have some serious topics, but you can expect romance and humor too.

Tickets are $40 with some discounts available.

The theatre is donating 20 tickets for first responders and recovery and addiction ally groups to see the show for free.

For more information, you can visit https://www.penobscottheatre.org/show/safety-net/