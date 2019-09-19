Safe ways to donate to those affected by Farmington explosion

Many people have been wanting to know how they can support those affected by Monday's explosion.

There are plenty of opportunities to do so at the Farmington Fair.

The Farmington Horeseman are doing a fill the boot during the races every day through the 11th race on Saturday.

Just look for the boot.

Any amount is appreciated.

Shannon Smith, organizer of the fundraiser says, "All the money will be handed over to the fire department when they come out to the winners circle. We are going to present their boots. I went and borrowed three boots yesterday, and we are going to present them back to them with money in them."

The presentation will be made after the 12th race on Saturday so folks can donate there from now until then.

There are several other ways to give back to the LEAP organization, Larry Lord, first responders, and families who lost their homes.

1. Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association OR

2. Farmington Disaster Relief Fund

Currently there are two funds the Town of Farmington is endorsing to accept donations. For the firefighters and their families, there is the Farmington Firemen's Benevolent Association, and for others who were displaced or injured, we have established the Farmington Disaster Relief Fund.

Both accounts are with Franklin Savings Bank, and donations will be accepted at all branches. Checks made payable to the fund of the donor's choice can be mailed to: Franklin Savings Bank, ATTN. Hannah Boivin, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

Franklin Savings Bank is generously matching all donations in each account up to $10,000 per account. The Town of Farmington is not endorsing any private fundraising efforts.

3. United Way of the Tri-Valley, LEAP Explosion Fund

Donations for LEAP employees, firefighters and others affected by this terrible event can also be made through the United Way located at 218 Fairbanks Road, PO Box 126, Farmington, ME 04938. Please make checks payable to United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and labeled "LEAP Explosion Fund".

4. Go Fund Me Page for Larry Lord. The Maintenance Man who is credited for saving many lives that day.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-lord

There is also the "Larry Lord Fund" also at Franklin Savings Bank.

5. Also consider a donation to the Red Cross. They have been assisting displaced families with temporary housing, food, etc. The American Red Cross helps people affected by home fires and other disasters with their immediate physical needs and also provides them with emotional support.

Individuals wishing to support Red Cross Disaster Services can call (800) RED-CROSS or visit MaineRedCross.org.

6. Go fund me for the family of Jaime Green who lost her home in the explosion. She is a single mom of four boys.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-new-home-after-a-tragic-event

7. Go fund me for Bailey Siprell. She and her children lost their home in the explosion.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/farmington-explosion...

8. ND Paper - NDPaper is going to match dollar for dollar donated by employees up to $10,000

9.Go Fund Me page for Scott & Ted Baxter. Two Firefighters currently in critical condition at MMC

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-ted-amp-scott-baxter?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1NOHJGzv2GNblHjP_bE5qJUthevvZbWHUhl2H2FPAD67myzGfmxaS-WdA