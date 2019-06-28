Safe grilling reminders for 4th of July

As the 4th of July approaches, it's important to remember to be safe when grilling to avoid starting fires.

Fire officials suggest you keep your grill away from your house and check the lines coming off of your tank.

They recommend cleaning your grill and making sure all equipment you use is functioning properly.

You should also be careful with fire in general.

"We can't stress enough that you've got to be careful with fireworks, any type of open flame, campfires," said Winslow Fire Captain Rocky Gravel. "People will take and put things in there that shouldn't be in there and you get sudden explosions and you're just not ready for it. So you can never be too careful when you're dealing with fire."

Captain Gravel says grill fires are rare but safety should always be the top priority for a fun 4th of July.