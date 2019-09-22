Safe Haven Corner offers animal therapy for veterans and first responders

Safe Haven Corner is a new Animal-Assisted-Activity Center.

They house abused and traumatized animals, who offer therapy for veterans and first responders.

"It's mainly to benefit veterans and first responders. This is my way of giving back to the people who've given so much for my country. And I think if a lot of people see the benefits that the animals can have, maybe I can help a few more," says Debbie McLain, the Owner.

"I think their hearts are in the right place. I think they've done a lot of great things. And I'm tickled they've supplied this little area here for veterans and first responders and people that need a place of peace," says Richard Rowland, a Vietnam Veteran and former Kentucky State Police Officer.

"We have a number of veterans here today and it was heartwarming to see them here and see how they responded to it. And I think as the fire service and the EMS police start hearing about this, I think you'll see people coming out," says David Bibber, a former firefighter in Virginia and New Hampshire.

For more information you can check out Safe Haven Corner on Facebook.

