Saddleback investors secure funding to acquire ski resort

Good news for those hoping to see Saddleback Mountain reopen.

The Finance Authoritiy of Maine Monday approved loan requests for the investment group wanting to purchase the Rangeley ski resort.

Arctaris Impact Investors will be given a total of $3.5 million from FAME. This is in addition to a $1 million loan from the Maine Rural Development Authority.

In addition to the state funding, $2 million was provided in private donations from condominium owners, philanthropists and the community. It all helped build the more than $23.5 million dollar financing package that Arctaris will use to buy and make necessary upgrades to the mountain.

Saddleback closed five years ago.

In a statement, Arctaris says they plan to provide 205 jobs in the Rangeley area.