Saco student to represent Maine in National Spelling Bee

Saco Middle School is pretty proud of one of their own.

Sebastian Shields is a seventh grader and he's headed to Washington D.C. to represent Maine in the National Spelling Bee competition.

On Friday classmates gave him quite a send-off.

Dozens of students gathered outside the school carrying signs - cheering him on. One sign - "Saco couldn't be (b-e-e) more excited for you."

"I'm super happy for all the support from my school. It's amazing. It's really awesome." said Shields.

His mom and dad and three siblings are all proud.

He is expected to take the spelling bee stage on Wednesday.