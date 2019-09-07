Saco Police still looking for wanted man that caused police standoff

Saco police are still looking for a suspect that caused a police standoff Friday.

Police say they attempted to contact Todd Shackelford, 43, about a warrant out of Connecticut, when he ran in to an apartment on Lincoln Street.

Police say the apartment didn't belong to him.

Police surrounded the building, and learned there was a woman inside the apartment, and feared she was being held against her will.

The woman came out of the building a short time after the tactical team arrived on scene.

Police learned she had not seen Shackleford and was not harmed.

Shackleford is described as a white male, 5’10’’, approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with lettering and jeans.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Shackleford, please contact the Saco Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.

There is no information indicating that that he is currently armed.