STUCK IN COLUMBIA: Hampden couple on vacation quarantined

All Tim Blanchard wanted to do was take his fiancé Ashley Petersen on a vacation in Columbia.

Now, The Government of Colombia has closed all international travel in and out.

One month later they are forced to stay quarantined in their hotel room in the city of Medellin.

“We haven't heard anything. We tried to call the Embassy and on the website it basically says we can't help you with travel plans. If you're stuck, you're stuck until the border opens.”

Tim says Columbia has had a relatively low rate of spread because of the measures they have taken.

“Seems like they have done a really good job of keeping things from getting any worse. Almost like they have learned from what is going on in the United States.”

He says one big difference from the U.S. is people aren’t panic buying.

“The grocery stores here have been completely packed, full of food. They started doing a three item limit or five item.”

“One person from each group of people is allowed to walk to the nearest place to go grocery shopping. “

“You're required to wear a mask and if you don't then the police will stop you.”

The police are also always patrolling the streets.

“It's like an actual truck and the bed of the truck will be filled with like five police in full on riot gear with machine guns just driving around the neighborhoods.”

There is also a helicopter flying around the city with a loud speaker.

“With army outfits and machine guns flying around the city with a loudspeaker saying something we can’t understand.”

Locals have also found a unique way to thank people trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Everybody is turning their lights on and off. You hear yelling and whistling and I guess it started in Spain. They're celebrating the doctors and all of the people trying to help everyone.”

Tim and Ashely have set up a Go-Fund-Me page because they are running out of money and don’t know when they will be allowed back home.

“We brought all this money with us and now it's like we might have to stay for another 5 weeks, so money is getting really tight.”

To access the Go-Fund-Me go to:

