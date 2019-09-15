SPCA and Loyal Biscuit put on "Fill the trunk" event

Dogs, donations, and delicious treats could be found at Loyal Biscuit in Brewer this Sunday.

The Hancock SPCA teamed up with Loyal Biscuit for their Dog Days of Summer event.

The goal was to fill the trunk of a car with pet supplies by donation.

Those who donated got to take home a goodie bag, and customers who spent over $25 at the store received a ticket for free ice cream from Spencers.

“It’s getting out in the community,” says Dani Bouer, asst. Manager of the SPCA. “People can ask questions, it’s about education, letting people know what we do, where we are. Because we are here for the community and we’re here for the animals. We need to work together, community and shelter to make both those things happen.”

The event had a great turn out which left many dogs and their humans cooled down with ice cream.

