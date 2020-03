Ruby is a 9 yr old, diabetic MinPin beagle mix.

She is very sweet but would rather be an only furbaby vying for all your attention. She does not like other dogs or cats. She does best with older hoomans.

Older children probably would be okay. As I said she is diabetic and requires insulin injections each.

She takes these shots very well.

For more information: 667-8088

or

spcahancockcounty.org