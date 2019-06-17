SPCA Pet of the week: Meet Hazel

Kathy Solley from the SPCA of Hancock County introduced the TV5 audience to Hazel. She is three years old and part of a bonded pair. Callie is her feline sister and she is ten years old. These furry friends need to be adopted together.

The shelter is still a little short of its goal to fund Dibby's surgery. Dibby visited a few weeks ago. Please help us get this pup fixed up and in a home soon. Any amount helps.

The SPCA will be at the Seal Cove Auto Museum in Trenton on Sunday, June 16th from 9:30 to noon. We will be a part of their "Cats, Cars &Canines Adoption Event". Come be amazed by this awesome facility. There will be food, fun and great cars and fur babies!