SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet Twister

Kathy Solley from the SPCA of Hancock County was in for this week with a special kitty named Twister.

If you would like to adopt an animal from the SPCA of Hancock County you can visit their shelter located at 141 Bar Harbor Road (Rt. 3) in Trenton, south of the city of Ellsworth and north of Mount Desert Island. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 – 5. Please note that we are closed to the public on Mondays and Tuesdays; however, you can always call to make an appointment to meet with a particular animal outside of regular hours or days.

The SPCA can accept relinquished animals by appointment only.

You can find the SPCA of Hancock County online at spcahancockcounty.org