SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet Lizzie

Kathy Solley from the SPCA of Hancock County is in with a special friend Lizzie.

She is an 11 year old Chow.

Lizzie was originally adopted from the shelter but has been returned due to her owner needing to go into a nursing home.

She is a very gentle old soul who gets with everyone she meets.

Lizzie has had a complete check up to make sure there are no possible underlying medical issues since she is an elderly dog.

Her results have not come back yet.

She is house broken and is very easy to walk.

The Dog and Pony Tavern in Bar Harbor are hosting the 7th Annual Dunk Tank Fund Raiser for the benefit of the SPCA.

Please come join in on the fun and try your hand at dunking guest Dunkees!

Time from noon to 5:30.

Check the SPCA's Facebook page for more information.

We are in need of cleaning supplies such as scent free laundry detergent, bleach, paper towels, etc...see out website for our wishlist needs.