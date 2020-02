Kathy Solley from the SPCA of Hancock County was in Friday on the noon show with Lily.

Lily is a 12 yr old tuxedo lady.

She's a queen, wants to be your only baby...that includes no kids.

Lily is social on her terms, and would be a great pet for someone who quiet and let's her be herself.

For more information about Lily or other animals at the shelter, you can contact them at 667-8088 or visit their website at spcahancockcounty.org.