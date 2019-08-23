SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet Kris

Kathy Solley from the Hancock County SPCA brought with her Kris.

Kris is a beautiful, 5 year old long haired kitty.

He looks to be part Ragdoll but we really have no idea.

Kris was a surrender, along with another kitty.

The shelter was told they didn't get along, maybe Kris would like to have all your love and attention.

He has never been outdoors so we feel it's best to keep him as an indoor baby!

Lots of, cats, kittens and dogs at the shelter in need of their furever home.

The SPCA is also in need of bleach and wet food pate.

Volunteers and fosters are always needed.