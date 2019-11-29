SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet JoJo

JoJo a 6-year-old neutered male corgi-bulldog mix.

Loves to hike and explore! Prefers an active but quiet single person household with another dog, cats okay too.

Has some anxiety about new things but gets over it if introduced slowly.

Our Holiday Open House is Saturday, Nov. 30th, from noon to 4:00.

Santa will be there at 1: 00 for photos.

Face painting, ask the expert questions ....and so much more. We have baked goods for sale to help support the shelter. Raffle tickets to win a cat and a dog gift basket.

