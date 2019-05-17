SPCA Pet of the Week: Meet Beth

Kathy Solley from the SPCA of Hancock County was in with Beth, a year old, gray, domestic short haired kitty.

She came in as a stray the SPCA doesn't know too much about her.

Beth likes attention.

Since she came in as a stray the shelter doesn't know about how she is with other animals.

Summer time helpful hints:

Be sure rabies are current, even for indoor pets.

Don't leave pets in cars!

Kitten season is starting and pretty soon the shelters will be full. So come see what's available.

Support your local shelters, we and others get no assistance from either state or federal agencies.

So please help when you can, every penny helps locally.