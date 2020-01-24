SPCA Pet of the Week: January 24, 2020

Bobbi, a 4 year old bobtail tuxedo kitty. She is a sweetie and she doesn't seem to be bothered by dogs! She is very friendly. She was transferred to us from another rescue...so she probably was either surrender or was a stray. But either way she's a love.

Cold weather please bring in your pets. Snow and ice is very hard on their paws. They can get frostbite just like humans. Speaking of ice please use pet friendly rock salt on your sidewalks. Regular salt is not very bad for their paws and not good for their tummies after they lick their paws.

For more information: 667-8088 or spcahancockcounty.org