SENSORY LOSS: Home Instead Senior Care showing what life is like to live with it

According to aging experts, 83 percent of older adults in the U-S live with sensory loss.

Cheryl Sheasby says, "Hearing, taste, vision, being able to feel. It can make it very difficult to do the actives of daily living. How can they stay at home?"

That's why Home Instead Senior Care is working to educate the public on what life is like for these seniors.

Mary Gallery says, "Unless you have the disability unless you have the diagnosis, you really don't have a first-hand understanding of it."

Home Instead Senior Care provides services to the elderly so they can continue living in their homes.

They have created Aging Senses Kits to show people how hard it is to do everyday tasks when you suffer from sensory loss.

Sheasby says, "These are real issues that people have, but with a little help, we can make life better for them, and we can enable them to stay at home."

The kits have numerous objects to show hearing and vision loss as well as not being able to feel.

She adds, "I can't feel the item very well, and you see I am a bit of a klutz. Without the stick, I can get it, but it still took me a couple of times."

"Glasses like these show what it is like to live with cataracts with a cloudy vision and glasses like these show what it is like to have a stroke and only be able to see out of part of your eyes."

She says, "It helps family members, community members, restaurant owners to know what people are being faced with."

To learn more, you can call 405-2493 or visit homeinstead.com.

