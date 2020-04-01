SCAM ALERT: Watch out for stimulus check scams

Emotions are running high due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts say this is the perfect time for scammers to take advantage of folks. They warn some scam artists will be trying to pocket your money, especially after receiving a stimulus check.

Experts say they have been hearing reports of criminals contacting consumers via phone or email.

The scammers say they need your personal bank information so you can get that check.

The FBI is warning Americans that these contacts are not legit.

We spoke with Jen Burke from the Maine Credit Union League.

She says they’re trying to do as much as outreach about this topic as they can.

“We want to keep Maine consumers safe and protected from these very sophisticated scammers that are out there that are going to try and pose on people's vulnerabilities,” said Burke. “Just take pause. We want you to keep the money that is coming to you and we certainly don't want you to have what's in your bank accounts to be jeopardized."

Burke adds that the IRS will never call you directly.

Do not give out any personal information such as social security numbers or bank account numbers.

As for when you may see your stimulus check, experts say it could take at least three weeks - if not longer.

For more information visit: https://mainecul.org/.