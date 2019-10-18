HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS: Pumpkin carving

For many families carving pumpkins into Jack o'Lanterns for Halloween is tradition,medical professionals want people to remember to do it safely.

Photo Source: Pixabay / MGN

Especially parents with younger children. We spoke to Amanda Henderson the Director of the Nursing Learning Resource Center at the University of Maine. She's also a mom.

She has some tips to keep in mind to avoid injury.

She says to carve pumpkins in a clean, dry area that's well-lit.

Use a pumpkin carving kit which includes special saws.

These work better and generally aren't sharp enough to cause deep cuts.

Make sure kids have constant supervision and those that are too young should try an alternative to carving.

Henderson explained, "Painting, or decorating with glue and glitter. If you do cut the top off, keep the top on while you're cutting to avoid the temptation of putting your hand inside while you're cutting."

Henderson says if a cut occurs to put pressure on a wound with a clean cloth. Another recommendation from her is to use a glow stick or battery-operated candle instead of a real flame to light up those pumpkins